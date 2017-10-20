Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS Cuts Price Target On Celgene To $146 As GED Drops Out
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 20, 2017 8:51am   Comments
Share:
UBS Cuts Price Target On Celgene To $146 As GED Drops Out
Related CELG
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Celgene, Hain Celestial, PulteGroup: Fast Money Picks For October 20
Futures Shift Higher, Dow Financials Rally As This Biotech Dives (Investor's Business Daily)

The discontinuation of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG)’s mongerson for Crohn’s disease prompted a 6.6-percent sell-off in Friday’s premarket trading.

But UBS was undeterred by the announcement.

“Looking forward, we are still encouraged by the prospects for this next product cycle (ozanimod and luspatercept) for Celgene,” analysts Carter Gould, Jeffrey Hung and Andrea Brettler wrote in a note. “While there is more priced in there (we model peak sales of $4.2B and $2.5B, respectively), there are defined paths to upside (Crohn's, myelofibrosis, broader MDS) with some clinical data in hand.”

UBS maintains a Buy rating on the stock while lowering its price target from $153 to $146.

What About Mongerson?

The analysts had long registered skepticism of the abandoned candidate’s potential in Crohn’s. Earlier studies triggered enduring questions about patient selection, endoscopic response data and impact on C-reactive protein levels, according to UBS.

Celgene’s shift from mongerson, or GED-0301, is not entirely certain, as the company continues the drug’s Phase 2 trials for ulcerative colitis, but UBS removed candidate from its model entirely. The cut justified a $7 drop in price target and a decrease in 2020 earnings per share estimates from $13.17 to $13.10.

At the time of publication, Celgene was set to open at $127, down from Thursday’s closing rate of $135.96.

Related Link: 4 Biotech Stocks Initiated At A Buy: Acceleron, Tesaro, Mirati, Fate

Latest Ratings for CELG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral
Oct 2017BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Oct 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CELG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech Long Ideas News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CELG)

25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Celgene, Hain Celestial, PulteGroup: Fast Money Picks For October 20
10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 17, 2017
4 Biotech Stocks Initiated At Buy: Acceleron, Tesaro, Mirati, Fate
Heaps Of Healthy Health Care ETFs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on CELG

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.