A Railroad Pair Trade: Kansas City Southern Vs. Union Pacific

Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2017 9:22am   Comments
Citi in a note recommended a pair trade in the railroad sector by designating Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) as its top pick, while downgrading Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to Neutral.

A pair trade is a trading strategy in which a long position is matched with a short position in a pair of highly correlated instruments.

Analyst Christian Wetherbee noted that "rail fundamentals remain solid, as volume has performed well against firming comps." The analyst is of the view that pricing power could reaccelerate in 2018. However, the analyst noted that the group is up 8 percent over the last two months, pulling forward much of the value they see in 2018.

That said, Citi believes the group is unlikely to see material stock price declines, provided volume growth remains modest. However, the firm thinks it's getting more challenging to see enough upside to broadly recommend names.

Citi's favorable disposition toward Kansas City Southern is due to its premium growth and relative value.

In pre-market trading, Union Pacific was slipping less than 1 percent to $114.13.

