Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) were trading higher by more than 5 percent early Wednesday morning and are now flirting with the stock's 52-week high of $36.60. The company reported Tuesday its fiscal fourth quarter results, which came in above consensus estimates and solidifies the case for continuing to own the stock, according to Morgan Stanley's Joseph Moore.

Moore maintains an Overweight rating on Micron's stock with a price target boosted from $36 to $39 after the company reported a "another very robust quarter." The earnings report was boosted by the ongoing "exceptional" memory environment and supply growth.

In fact, the memory cycle will likely remain "stronger for longer" as the higher rate of NAND spending will result in supply acceleration as there is a large amount of planar NAND being converted to DRAM next year, the analyst continued. Also, the market is signaling that a DRAM shortage is "intensifying" with tight supply conditions across end markets, especially mobile.

Finally, during times of strength, Micron's stock could trade above its through cycle earnings power, which equates to the analyst's bull case scenario of $48 per share (10x EPS of $4.80). While it is unlikely for the stock to get to this level right away, it can nevertheless add around one multiple point each quarter.

At time of publication, shares of Micron were up 7.24 percent at $36.66.

Related Links:

Here's The Catalyst That Could Drive 20% Upside In Micron

When Bull Markets Die: What To Watch For, What Stocks Could Be The First To Get Hit

_______

Image Credit: By Dsimic - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for MU Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Sep 2017 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Sep 2017 Loop Capital Maintains Buy View More Analyst Ratings for MU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.