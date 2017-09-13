Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced a new normal Tuesday at its product reveal event.

With super retina display, facial identification and no home button, the latest core technologies of the iPhone X redefine the user experience and establish fresh industry standards.

“Underneath features like the new iPhone X unlock method, called Face ID, is a set of revolutionary 3D-sensing technology that will enable entirely new experiences with — and through — our devices,” Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster wrote in a note.

He’s talking augmented and virtual reality, fields in which Apple is deeply invested.

What More Can Be Done?

While its latest products certainly advance the long-term mission, the company still has aways to go by way of technology.

The new iPhone is not yet aligned with futurist expectations. Munster had anticipated advanced AR sensors on both sides of the device but instead only found them on the front, a limitation that may call for adjusted development timelines.

At the same time, the delayed tech rollout may actually hasten the future by expanding software accessibility. With lacking rear sensors, the iPhone X has similar capabilities as the 2015 iPhone 6S, which allows Apple to tap into a wider user base with AR software.

“Ultimately, this decision will accelerate the adoption of AR and the future of computing,” Munster wrote.

Signs Of Times To Come

Apple’s progress is seen not only in its iPhone line. Its advanced Watch Series 3 with LTE functionality lays the foundation for a post-smartphone world in which complex computing takes place not on a cumbersome handheld device but on a wearable.

“To be clear, we expect the smartphone to remain a dominant computing platform for many years, but a transition to the future of computing is clearly underway,” Munster wrote.

At $999 a unit, the iPhone X will begin shipping Nov. 3. The $399 Watch Series 3 hits shelves Sept. 22.

