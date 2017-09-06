Analysts at BMO Capital Markets think investors should take advantage of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY)'s near-term weakness and concerns given the company's long-term potential.

BMO's Andrew Strelzik maintains an Outperform rating on Dave & Buster's stock with a price target lowered from $72 to $70 in spite of the company's "challenging" top-line but expected second-quarter earnings report.

Beyond the headline numbers, there are five reasons why investors should remain bullish.

Dave & Buster's was one of the three casual dining companies to report same-store sales growth.

The company's underlying margins (excluding litigation expenses) exceeded consensus estimates which demonstrates the "unique and durable business model."

The 15 percent decline in Dave & Buster's stock over the past few weeks may be unwarranted since the company's core EBITDA likely declined just $1 to $2 million.

The company's unit growth is still at the top of its peer group and the ample availability of real estate supports ongoing growth ahead.

Dave & Buster's balance sheet flexibility and strong cash generation gives management plenty of opportunity for accretive actions, including new unit developments along with an increase in share repurchases.

"Recognizing near-term concerns, we believe PLAY remains one of the best long-term growth stories in our coverage and we would accumulate shares at these discounted levels," the analyst stated.

Related Links:

Dave & Buster's Proves Consumers Remain Picky Purchasers

Analyst Says Dave & Buster's On Weakness: Best-In-Class Company Could Continue To Outperform The Industry

Latest Ratings for PLAY Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Aug 2017 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Aug 2017 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for PLAY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andrew Strelzik Arcade Dave Busters retailersAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.