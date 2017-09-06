Dave & Buster's Present Challenges Shouldn't Obscure Long-Term Opportunity
Analysts at BMO Capital Markets think investors should take advantage of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY)'s near-term weakness and concerns given the company's long-term potential.
BMO's Andrew Strelzik maintains an Outperform rating on Dave & Buster's stock with a price target lowered from $72 to $70 in spite of the company's "challenging" top-line but expected second-quarter earnings report.
Beyond the headline numbers, there are five reasons why investors should remain bullish.
- Dave & Buster's was one of the three casual dining companies to report same-store sales growth.
- The company's underlying margins (excluding litigation expenses) exceeded consensus estimates which demonstrates the "unique and durable business model."
- The 15 percent decline in Dave & Buster's stock over the past few weeks may be unwarranted since the company's core EBITDA likely declined just $1 to $2 million.
- The company's unit growth is still at the top of its peer group and the ample availability of real estate supports ongoing growth ahead.
- Dave & Buster's balance sheet flexibility and strong cash generation gives management plenty of opportunity for accretive actions, including new unit developments along with an increase in share repurchases.
"Recognizing near-term concerns, we believe PLAY remains one of the best long-term growth stories in our coverage and we would accumulate shares at these discounted levels," the analyst stated.
Related Links:
Dave & Buster's Proves Consumers Remain Picky Purchasers
Analyst Says Dave & Buster's On Weakness: Best-In-Class Company Could Continue To Outperform The Industry
Latest Ratings for PLAY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Aug 2017
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for PLAY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Andrew Strelzik Arcade Dave Busters retailersAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.