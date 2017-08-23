Not all footwear stores are struggling.

DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) delivered a clean beat from top to bottom in the second quarter, where comps turned positive for the first time since Q4 2015. After the results hit, DSW's stock had its best gain in its 12-year history.

All the metrics looked good for DSW, according to a note from B Riley analyst Jeff Van Sinderen. In a generally clearance dominated quarter, regular price product comps increased while clearance comp decreased in the high-teens.

The footwear retailer's redesigned e-commerce platform is driving improved conversion and increased mobile traffic; digital/e-commerce sales grew 27 percent.

DSW management still expects to gain market share "after being underpenetrated historically," especially in the casual athletic/athleisure category. Stores continue to add new brands and exclusive product to this segment.

Speed to market has been one of the most critical factors for apparel and shoe retailers to generate any kind of success in the current environment.

DSW noted that it continues to work with vendors to improve its speed-to-market that was "previously identified as the most critical factor in getting women’s to turn positive," said Jeff Van Sinderen.

Van Sinderen said he was "warming up" to DSW, after upgrading the stock from a Neutral to a Buy rating and raising its price target from $18.50 to $22.

Related Links:

On DSW, Street Leaning The Wrong Way In Q2 Report

Latest Ratings for DSW Date Firm Action From To Aug 2017 B. Riley Upgrades Neutral Buy Aug 2017 Standpoint Research Downgrades Buy Hold Jul 2017 Wedbush Upgrades Neutral Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for DSW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: B Riley Jeff Van SinderenAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.