Estee Lauder Upgraded After Q4 Report Shows Higher Sales, Lower Costs

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2017 8:48am   Comments
Analysts at Argus turned bullish on Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) after the company impressed investors in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report. The firm's John Staszak upgrades Estee Lauder's stock rating from Hold to Buy with a $125 price target as the earnings report suggests ongoing momentum moving forward.

The beauty market is seeing strong demand especially in the high-end category which bodes well for Estee Lauder as evidenced by one-third of its brands showing double digit growth in the quarter, Staszak noted. The company also saw overall strength in e-commerce and "travel sales" at major airport.

tipranks.png

Looking forward the beauty company thinks it deliver a local-currency revenue growth of up to 8 percent and double-digit earnings growth over the next three years, the analyst continued. These should be considered to be achievable targets and the analyst's long-term earnings growth rate of 14 percent remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, Estee Lauder's reputation of steadily raising its dividend, which yields around 1.3 percent, should remain in place moving forward.

Finally, Estee Lauder's strong performance in the quarter also prompted the analyst to raise his rating on the entire consumer staples sector from Underweight to Market Weight. Investors are also encouraged to allocate up to 10 percent of their investments to this group.

_______
Image Credit: By Pear285 (talk) (Uploads) - Pear285 (talk) (Uploads), CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for EL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017ArgusUpgradesHoldBuy
Aug 2017Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for EL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

