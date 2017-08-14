On Monday, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares jumped 4 percent after the company fired the latest shot in its ongoing battle with rival NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) by releasing its brand new Radeon RX Vega 56 and 64 graphics cards. The new cards are a direct response to Nvidia’s highly successful GeForce GTX 1080 and 1070 cards, which were released last year and currently hold a dominant market share.

While AMD’s new cards aren’t expected to steal the show from Nvidia, early reviews suggest AMD’s products should be able to hold their own in the market.

When it comes to high-end graphics cards, PC Gamer says “AMD now shows up in the discussion,” and Gizmodod says AMD and Nvidia’s cards are “neck and neck.”

In a press release, AMD calls the RX Vega graphics cards “the world’s most advanced graphics cards for gaming.” Testing has revealed that the performance of the Vega cards and their GeForce counterparts is the same, although Vega cards require more power.

Related Link: AMD's RX Vega Vs. Nvidia's GTX1080: The Great Rivalry Heats Up

In July, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya said AMD now has an opportunity to take meaningful share in a market completely dominated by Nvidia.

“While we estimate the mid-range/entry level segment of the market likely accounts for approximately 70-80% of the unit TAM, we believe a larger portion of the value TAM comes from high-end products given their much higher ASP’s,” Arya said.

Up to this point, there has been plenty of business to go around for both AMD and Nvidia. In the past three years, the companies’ stocks are up 210 and 774 percent, respectively.

Image: Luis Romero, Flickr

Posted-In: Bank of America Radeon Rx Vega Vivek AryaAnalyst Color News Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.