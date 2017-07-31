Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coach's Turnaround: Is There Room In This Bag To Carry More Upside?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2017 1:40pm   Comments
Share:
Coach's Turnaround: Is There Room In This Bag To Carry More Upside?
Related COH
15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Analysts at Jefferies parted way with their bullish stance on Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) as there are few catalysts left to support the stock. The firm's Randal Konik downgraded Coach's stock rating from Buy to Hold with a price target lowered from $53 to $45, which implies downside to the stock from Monday's open of $48.14.

Coach's brand recovery will continue and the company's acquisition of Kate Spade will prove to be more positive than expected but this is something that "everyone knows," the analyst stated. Specifically, Coach's "self-help" story of generating positive comps and gross margin improvements have played out and reflected in the Street's sentiments.

tipranks.png

Meanwhile, the handbag market is "good but not getting much better," which doesn't bode well for the market, the analyst continued. While Coach and its peers have done a good job in limiting promotional activity and selling more expensive handbags this trend is "getting long in the tooth."

Coach's stock multiple is also "significantly" above its rival Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS), and this "doesn't make sense." Michael Kors boasts a superior earnings per share and free cash flow profile, which means investors may be assigning the superior multiple to the wrong company.

Finally, the analyst acknowledged his outlook could be wrong if:

    1. Coach's brand recovery in scale and duration prove to be even bigger than expected.
    2. The Kate Spade acquisition proves to be more accretive than thought.
    3. Coach delivers a superior margin profile than expected.

At time of publication, shares of Coach were down 3.53 percent at $46.97.

Related Links:

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Michael And Jimmy: A Budding Courtship In High-End Fashion?

_______

Image Credit: By Tinton5 (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0) or GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html)], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for COH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2017MKM PartnersInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jun 2017Canaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for COH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: handbags Kate SpadeAnalyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COH + KORS)

15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From July 25: Aeterna Zentaris, Rent-A-Center, Michael Kors-Jimmy Choo
Michael Kors Says It Will Continue Shopping For More Acquisitions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on COH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.