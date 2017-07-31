Market Overview

IPhone Customer's Buying Intent Jumps As New Model Release Looms
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2017 11:38am   Comments
Earnings Preview: Pharma Giant Pfizer Reports Q2 Results Tomorrow Morning
Apple Bows To Chinese Regulators, Removes Internet Censorship-Defying Apps
Stock Futures Set For Strong July Finish; 2 China Names Soar (Investor's Business Daily)

UBS analyst Steven Milunovich previously detailed his “Pig in a Python” theory regarding Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s upcoming iPhone cycle — explaining that demand has been swelling for the iPhone 8 since 2015. Just recently, an independent survey seems to be backing up that view.

Milunovich reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and $170 price target (see his track record here).

‘Consumers Excited’ About New iPhones

451 Research conducted a smartphone survey of over 4,000 North American consumers on their intent to buy a new device in the next 90 days.

The survey “provides positive data points for Apple,” said Milunovich.

Intent to buy an iPhone was the highest for June since 2010, with a strong, 90-percent retention rate to boot.

Apple is also gaining share of consumer purchasing intent, rising three points from March to 11.3 percent of those surveyed planning to buy an iPhone in the next 90 days. Samsung lost 3 points over the same period.

Among all consumer planning to purchase a new phone, Apple took the lion’s share with 52 percent, a 14-point jump.

The survey noted particular interest among consumers looking into devices with large screens.

Although the survey looked strong for Apple, Milunovich expects uncertainty for fiscal 2018 to remain in Q4 this year, and will be looking to guidance for a sense of when the next iPhones will launch.

Apple will report its earnings for the third quarter on Tuesday after the close.

Keep up with earnings season and analyst coverage in real-time with Benzinga Pro.

Earnings Watch: Apple, Tesla, Pfizer, Activision-Blizzard On Tap For Next Week

Can Tesla 'Thread The Needle' In Q2? Baird Says It'll Be Buying On Any Weakness

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jun 2017MizuhoDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

