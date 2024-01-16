4 Analysts Have This To Say About Qualys

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Qualys QLYS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 2 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $149.75, with a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $117.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.64% increase from the previous average price target of $129.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Qualys among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $175.00 $145.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $137.00 $104.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $117.00 $109.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $170.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Qualys. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Qualys. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Qualys compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Qualys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Qualys's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Qualys's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Qualys Better

Qualys Inc. is a cloud security and compliance solutions provider that helps businesses identify and manage their security risks and compliance requirements. The California-based company has more than 10,000 customers worldwide, the majority of which are small- and medium-sized businesses. Qualys was founded in 1999 and went public in 2012.

Financial Milestones: Qualys's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Qualys's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 32.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.37%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Qualys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

