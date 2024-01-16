Assessing Lam Research: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Lam Research LRCX, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $734.0, with a high estimate of $800.00 and a low estimate of $700.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.55% from the previous average price target of $670.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Lam Research. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $750.00 $600.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $720.00 - Timm Schulze-Melander Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $800.00 - Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $700.00 $720.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $700.00 $690.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lam Research's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lam Research's Background

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segments of deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear cut second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Breaking Down Lam Research's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Lam Research's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -31.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lam Research's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lam Research's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.92%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lam Research's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.76%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Lam Research's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.62. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

