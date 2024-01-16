Demystifying Procter & Gamble: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Procter & Gamble PG, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $161.8, a high estimate of $177.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $158.33, the current average has increased by 2.19%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Procter & Gamble is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Overweight $160.00 $164.00 Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Announces Buy $177.00 - Michael Pohn DZ Bank Announces Hold $155.00 - Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $162.00 $160.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $155.00 $151.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Procter & Gamble. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Procter & Gamble. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Procter & Gamble compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Procter & Gamble compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Procter & Gamble's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Procter & Gamble's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Procter & Gamble analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent just more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Procter & Gamble: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Procter & Gamble displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Procter & Gamble's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procter & Gamble's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 9.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.77.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.