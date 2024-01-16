Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Molson Coors Beverage

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Molson Coors Beverage TAP, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Molson Coors Beverage, presenting an average target of $64.4, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average has increased by 5.57% from the previous average price target of $61.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Molson Coors Beverage is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $65.00 Carlos Laboy HSBC Announces Hold $68.00 - Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Announces Hold $62.00 - Gerald Pascarelli Wedbush Maintains Neutral $70.00 - Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $58.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Molson Coors Beverage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Molson Coors Beverage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Molson Coors Beverage's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Molson Coors Beverage's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Molson Coors Beverage's Background

Molson Coors owns well-known beer brands including Miller, Coors, Blue Moon, and Carling, and ranks as the second largest beer maker in both value and volume terms in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. Through licensing agreements, it also brews and distributes beer and hard seltzer under partner brands from Heineken, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, and Coca-Cola. The company uses independent distributors in the U.S. given the three-tier distribution requirements, while using a combination of distributors and an in-house sales team in Canada and Europe. North America remains its largest market contributing over 80% of total revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Molson Coors Beverage's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Molson Coors Beverage displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Molson Coors Beverage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molson Coors Beverage's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

