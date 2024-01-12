Breaking Down Merit Medical Systems: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

Merit Medical Systems MMSI underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Merit Medical Systems, revealing an average target of $93.0, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.79% increase from the previous average price target of $88.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Merit Medical Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $95.00 $88.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $100.00 $76.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $96.00 $95.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $81.00 $96.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Merit Medical Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Merit Medical Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Merit Medical Systems's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Merit Medical Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Merit Medical Systems analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for use in interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. Majority of the revenue is earned from Cardiovascular segment. United States generates majority of the revenue.

Financial Insights: Merit Medical Systems

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Merit Medical Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.77% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Merit Medical Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Merit Medical Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Merit Medical Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Merit Medical Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.