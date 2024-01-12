Key Takeaways From Five9 Analyst Ratings

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Five9 FIVN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Five9, revealing an average target of $88.45, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. A decline of 2.27% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Five9 among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $86.00 $84.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Maintains Buy $100.00 - Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 - James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $84.00 $77.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $90.00 - James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $77.00 $94.00 Thomas Blakey Keybanc Lowers Overweight $86.00 $104.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $90.00 $105.00 Lauren Lieberman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Five9. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Five9 compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Five9 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Five9's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Five9's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Five9 analyst ratings.

Discovering Five9: A Closer Look

Five9 offers cloud-native contact center software enabling digital customer service, sales, and marketing engagement. The company's Virtual Contact Center platform combines core telephony functionality, omnichannel engagement, and various modules into a unified cloud contact-center-as-a-service, or CCaaS, platform. Five9's modules include digital self-service, agent assist technology, workflow automation, as well as workforce optimization solutions that optimize call center efficiency, and manage interaction quality and agent performance.

Five9: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Five9 showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.01% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Five9's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five9's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.61, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

