Analyst Expectations For Polaris's Future

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Polaris PII, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $100.43, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. A decline of 16.11% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Polaris. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $105.00 $115.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $77.00 $90.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $100.00 $125.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $108.00 $121.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $95.00 $122.00 Billy Kovanis Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $103.00 $120.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $115.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Polaris's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Polaris's Background

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the marine market after acquiring Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to new segments of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products retailed through more than 2,500 dealers in North America and through 1,500 international dealers as well as more than 25 subsidiaries and 90 distributors in more than 100 countries outside North America at the end of 2022.

Polaris: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Polaris's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.92%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Polaris's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Polaris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Polaris's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.76. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

