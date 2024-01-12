Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Jamf Holding Stock

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Jamf Holding JAMF over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $23.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has decreased by 22.48% from the previous average price target of $29.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Jamf Holding among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $20.00 - Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $25.00 $30.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $22.00 $24.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Lowers Buy $25.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind Jamf Holding

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies, connect, manage and protect Apple products, apps and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Jamf Holding: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Jamf Holding displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jamf Holding's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jamf Holding's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.59% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Jamf Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.52.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

