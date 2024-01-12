Analyst Scoreboard: 12 Ratings For Alibaba Gr Holding

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Alibaba Gr Holding BABA in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $123.58, along with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. Experiencing a 9.85% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $137.09.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alibaba Gr Holding by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Overweight $109.00 $138.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $128.00 $150.00 Alex Yao JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $110.00 $125.00 Gary Yu Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $110.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $150.00 $160.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $120.00 $126.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $150.00 - Alex Yao JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $125.00 $150.00 Gary Yu Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $110.00 $150.00 Kenneth Fong UBS Raises Buy $127.00 $120.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Overweight $138.00 $144.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $126.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alibaba Gr Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alibaba Gr Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Alibaba Gr Holding's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Alibaba Gr Holding's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Alibaba Gr Holding: A Closer Look

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 8.3 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2022). It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 67% of revenue in the year ended March 2022. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international commerce retail/wholesale (5%/2%), local consumer services (5%), cloud computing (9%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

Alibaba Gr Holding: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Alibaba Gr Holding displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Alibaba Gr Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alibaba Gr Holding's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alibaba Gr Holding's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Alibaba Gr Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

