The Analyst Verdict: Autodesk In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

Autodesk ADSK has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Autodesk, presenting an average target of $241.54, a high estimate of $265.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. A decline of 0.05% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Autodesk. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $260.00 $245.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $234.00 $215.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $265.00 $250.00 Adam Borg Stifel Maintains Buy $245.00 - Ken Wong Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $240.00 $250.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Lowers Neutral $200.00 $220.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $250.00 $260.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $235.00 $245.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $245.00 $250.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $215.00 $240.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $253.00 - Adam Borg Stifel Maintains Buy $245.00 - Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $253.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Autodesk. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Autodesk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Autodesk's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Autodesk's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Autodesk: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Autodesk's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.47% as of 31 October, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Autodesk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autodesk's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.93%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autodesk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Autodesk's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.79, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

