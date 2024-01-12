Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Couchbase

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Couchbase BASE, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $24.33, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.59% from the previous average price target of $22.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Couchbase. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $23.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $26.00 - Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $24.00 $22.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Couchbase. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Couchbase compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Couchbase's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Couchbase's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Couchbase's Background

Couchbase Inc provides a modern cloud database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. It empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud.

Key Indicators: Couchbase's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Couchbase's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Couchbase's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -35.48%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Couchbase's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -12.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Couchbase's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Couchbase adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

