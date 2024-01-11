4 Analysts Have This To Say About American Finl Gr

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for American Finl Gr AFG, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $130.0, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. Experiencing a 1.89% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $132.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of American Finl Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charlie Lederer Citigroup Raises Buy $131.00 $125.00 Robert Farnam Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $135.00 - Charlie Lederer Citigroup Announces Buy $125.00 - Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $129.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Finl Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Finl Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Finl Gr compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Finl Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of American Finl Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into American Finl Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Finl Gr analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Discovering American Finl Gr: A Closer Look

American Financial Group Inc is a holding company that is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance services. The company has a focus on specialized commercial products for businesses. American also has annuity operations that are focused on sales of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the education, bank, and individual markets. American's insurance operations are conducted through the Great American Insurance Group. The group writes business in all 50 of the United States, primarily through independent agents and brokers.

Key Indicators: American Finl Gr's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: American Finl Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.24%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Finl Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Finl Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: American Finl Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.