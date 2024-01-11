Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For European Wax Center

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on European Wax Center EWCZ, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average represents a 13.92% decrease from the previous average price target of $19.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of European Wax Center's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $20.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $18.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $18.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to European Wax Center. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to European Wax Center. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of European Wax Center compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of European Wax Center compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for European Wax Center's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of European Wax Center's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on European Wax Center analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Loading... Loading...

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a franchisor and operator of OOH waxing services. Its product sales consist of revenue earned from sales of proprietary wax.

A Deep Dive into European Wax Center's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: European Wax Center's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: European Wax Center's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): European Wax Center's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.95% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): European Wax Center's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.39% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: European Wax Center's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.83. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.