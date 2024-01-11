Evaluating Talos Energy: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Talos Energy TALO, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $21.0, along with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Highlighting a 5.96% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $22.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Talos Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Charlie Sharp Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $24.00 - Nate Pendleton Stifel Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Talos Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Talos Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Talos Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Talos Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Talos Energy analyst ratings.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company primarily involved in offshore exploration and production. The company has operations in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and offshore Mexico. The revenue is generated from the sale of oil, natural gas, and NGL quantities sold to purchasers.

Financial Milestones: Talos Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Talos Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.59% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Talos Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.55%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Talos Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Talos Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Talos Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

