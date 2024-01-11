Analyst Ratings For Albemarle

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Albemarle ALB, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Albemarle, presenting an average target of $171.67, a high estimate of $308.00, and a low estimate of $128.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 19.97%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Albemarle among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $142.00 $130.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $135.00 $155.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $199.00 $200.00 Matthew DeYoe B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $149.00 $154.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $128.00 $140.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $180.00 $265.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $163.00 $212.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $140.00 $253.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $308.00 $344.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $200.00 $254.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $155.00 $255.00 Matthew DeYoe B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $161.00 $212.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Albemarle. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Albemarle's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Albemarle's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the U.S., Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Albemarle: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Albemarle displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Albemarle's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.09%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albemarle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albemarle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Albemarle's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

