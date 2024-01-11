Expert Outlook: ThredUp Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for ThredUp TDUP, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ThredUp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $3.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average represents a 6.25% decrease from the previous average price target of $4.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ThredUp is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexandra Steiger Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $3.00 $4.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $3.00 $4.00 Anna Andreeva Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $4.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ThredUp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ThredUp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ThredUp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ThredUp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into ThredUp's Background

ThredUp Inc is an online resale platform for women and kids apparel, shoes, and accessories. It generates revenue from items that are sold to buyers through the website, mobile app, and RaaS partners.

Financial Insights: ThredUp

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: ThredUp displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ThredUp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -22.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ThredUp's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -15.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ThredUp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.68%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ThredUp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

