Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries MHK underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Mohawk Industries, presenting an average target of $102.5, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average represents a 2.38% decrease from the previous average price target of $105.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Mohawk Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $120.00 $105.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $80.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $105.00 $130.00 Deepa Raghavan Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $85.00 -

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Mohawk Industries's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Inc manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. Its operating segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring NA, and Flooring ROW. The company generates maximum revenue from the Global Ceramic segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Mohawk Industries

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Mohawk Industries's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.19%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Mohawk Industries's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -27.49%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mohawk Industries's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.83%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mohawk Industries's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.42.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

