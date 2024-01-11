Breaking Down Omnicom Group: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Omnicom Group OMC, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Omnicom Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $104.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $117.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. Marking an increase of 7.25%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $97.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Omnicom Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Berlin UBS Announces Buy $117.00 - Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Outperform $100.00 $80.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Lowers Buy $112.00 $113.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Omnicom Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Omnicom Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Omnicom Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Omnicom Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Omnicom Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Omnicom Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Omnicom Group analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Unveiling the Story Behind Omnicom Group

Omnicom is the world's second-largest ad holding company, based on annual revenue. The firm's services, which include traditional and digital advertising and public relations, are provided worldwide, with over 80% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Omnicom Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Omnicom Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.91% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Omnicom Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omnicom Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omnicom Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, Omnicom Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.