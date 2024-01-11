HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Rating for TG Therapeutics: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Buy rating of TG Therapeutics TGTX and raise its price target from $41.00 to $45.00.

Shares of TG Therapeutics are trading up 0.0% over the last 24 hours, at $17.77 per share.

A move to $45.00 would account for a 153.24% increase from the current share price.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Inc is a fully-integrated, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). and the company is developing TG-1701 (BTK inhibitor) and TG-1801 (anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific mAb) for B-cell disorders which are under Phase 1 trial.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.