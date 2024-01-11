Stifel Maintains Buy Rating for Compass Minerals Intl: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Stifel has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Compass Minerals Intl CMP and lower its price target from $75.00 to $60.00.

Shares of Compass Minerals Intl are trading down 0.29% over the last 24 hours, at $20.55 per share.

A move to $60.00 would account for a 191.97% increase from the current share price.

About Compass Minerals Intl

Compass Minerals currently produces two primary products: salt and specialty potash fertilizer. The company's main assets include rock salt mines in Ontario, Louisiana, and the United Kingdom and a salt brine operation at the Great Salt Lake in Utah that produces sulfate of potash and magnesium chloride. Compass' salt products are used for deicing and also by industrial and consumer end markets. The firm's sulfate of potash is used by growers of high-value crops that are sensitive to standard potash. Compass also sells fire retardants, with its magnesium chloride-based products used to combat forest fires.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.