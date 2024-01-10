The Latest Analyst Ratings For Mr. Cooper Gr

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Mr. Cooper Gr COOP were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $80.4, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Marking an increase of 6.49%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $75.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Mr. Cooper Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Devries Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $88.00 - George Bose Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $81.00 $74.00 Douglas Harter UBS Announces Buy $80.00 - Terence Malone Barclays Announces Overweight $74.00 - Kevin Barker Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $79.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mr. Cooper Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mr. Cooper Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mr. Cooper Gr compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mr. Cooper Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Mr. Cooper Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Mr. Cooper Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mr. Cooper Gr analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Unveiling the Story Behind Mr. Cooper Gr

Mr. Cooper Group Inc is a home loan servicer. The company focuses on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products. It has two operating segments namely Servicing segment which performs operational activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, and customer service and The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through a direct-to-consumer channel, which provides refinance options for existing customers, and through a correspondent channel, which purchases or originates loans from mortgage bankers and brokers.

Financial Milestones: Mr. Cooper Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Mr. Cooper Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Mr. Cooper Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 37.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mr. Cooper Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.56%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mr. Cooper Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Mr. Cooper Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.55.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.