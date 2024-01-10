Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For ONEOK

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for ONEOK OKE, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $75.8, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. This current average has increased by 4.91% from the previous average price target of $72.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of ONEOK among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Raises Buy $83.00 $72.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $76.00 $69.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Announces Hold $68.00 - Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $80.00 $78.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Neutral $72.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ONEOK. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ONEOK compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of ONEOK's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ONEOK analyst ratings.

About ONEOK

Oneok provides natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation as well as natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It owns extensive assets in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

ONEOK's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, ONEOK faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -29.17% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ONEOK's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONEOK's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ONEOK's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.35.

