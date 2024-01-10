Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Synchrony Finl Stock

Loading... Loading...

Synchrony Finl SYF has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $35.5, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Experiencing a 4.49% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $37.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Synchrony Finl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $35.00 - Kevin Barker Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $44.00 $43.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $35.00 $38.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $27.00 $28.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $33.00 $38.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $38.00 $41.00 Saul Martinez HSBC Announces Hold $32.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Synchrony Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Synchrony Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Synchrony Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Synchrony Finl: A Closer Look

Synchrony Financial, originally a spinoff of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).

Synchrony Finl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Synchrony Finl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Synchrony Finl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synchrony Finl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synchrony Finl's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Synchrony Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

