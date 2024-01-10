Evaluating Zillow Gr: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Zillow Gr ZG underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $52.0, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average represents a 11.86% decrease from the previous average price target of $59.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Zillow Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $56.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $60.00 - Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $50.00 - Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $36.00 $50.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $58.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zillow Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zillow Gr compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zillow Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zillow Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Zillow Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Zillow Gr Better

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group operates in three segments namely the Internet, Media & Technology (IMT) segment, the Mortgages segment, and the Homes segment.

Zillow Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zillow Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.69% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.65%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zillow Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.62%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Zillow Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

