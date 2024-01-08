A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For Ecolab

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Ecolab ECL over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $208.4, a high estimate of $213.00, and a low estimate of $193.00. Observing a 11.44% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $187.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ecolab by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $213.00 - Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $213.00 - Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $213.00 - Pavel Molchanov Raymond James Announces Outperform $210.00 - Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Hold $193.00 $187.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ecolab. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ecolab compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ecolab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ecolab's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ecolab's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ecolab's Background

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences markets. The firm is the global market share leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Additionally, Ecolab sells customized water management solutions across its end markets. The company has a strong hold on the U.S. market and is growing its presence abroad.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ecolab

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ecolab displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ecolab's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ecolab's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.87% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, Ecolab faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

