What Analysts Are Saying About Global Payments Stock

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Global Payments GPN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $142.73, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. A decline of 10.07% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Global Payments's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $155.00 $135.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $154.00 - Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $138.00 $180.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Announces Buy $135.00 - James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $150.00 $180.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Neutral $110.00 $123.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $180.00 $208.00 John Davis Raymond James Lowers Outperform $147.00 $155.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Announces Neutral $130.00 - Dominick Gabriele Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $131.00 $130.00 Jeff Cantwell Seaport Global Announces Buy $140.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Global Payments. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Global Payments. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Global Payments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Global Payments's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Global Payments analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Delving into Global Payments's Background

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Global Payments's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Global Payments's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Payments's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Global Payments adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.