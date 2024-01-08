6 Analysts Assess Taboola.com: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Taboola.com TBLA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Taboola.com and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $5.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $6.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.4% increase from the previous average price target of $5.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Taboola.com is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 - Daniel Day B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $6.00 - Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 - Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $6.00 - Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $6.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Taboola.com. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Taboola.com compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Taboola.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Taboola.com's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Taboola.com's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Taboola.com's Background

Taboola.com Ltd is a technology company that powers recommendations across the Open Web with an artificial intelligence-based, algorithmic engine. It partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps, collectively referred to as digital properties, to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the Open Web. Geographically it serves Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Rest of the world whilst it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Taboola.com: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Taboola.com showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.35% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Taboola.com's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Taboola.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

