Key Takeaways From ManpowerGroup Analyst Ratings

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for ManpowerGroup MAN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $76.0, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.8% lower than the prior average price target of $83.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of ManpowerGroup among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Grobler Exane BNP Paribas Announces Underperform $70.00 - Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $75.00 $80.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $79.00 $88.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Neutral $80.00 $82.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ManpowerGroup. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ManpowerGroup. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ManpowerGroup compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ManpowerGroup compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ManpowerGroup's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of ManpowerGroup's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.



Unveiling the Story Behind ManpowerGroup

Manpower is one of the three largest multinational firms in the fragmented and over $600 billion global staffing industry. The firm generates most of its sales outside the U.S. and boasts a vast global footprint. Its client base consists of mainly large and multinational companies, but the firm also services small and midsize businesses through its local branch network. It offers each main staffing service (temporary, permanent, and project based) across a variety of professions under its four subsidiary brands: Experis specializes in IT placements; Talent Solutions provides recruitment process outsourcing, or RPO, and outplacement services; Jefferson Wells serves finance, tax, and compliance needs; Manpower focuses on manufacturing, administrative, and assembly positions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ManpowerGroup

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: ManpowerGroup's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.61%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ManpowerGroup's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.65%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ManpowerGroup's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ManpowerGroup's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

