Deep Dive Into Intercontinental Exchange Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Intercontinental Exchange ICE, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $137.86, with a high estimate of $168.00 and a low estimate of $119.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.91% from the previous average price target of $132.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Intercontinental Exchange. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $145.00 $135.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $124.00 $119.00 Andrew Bond Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $154.00 $168.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $119.00 $118.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $135.00 $134.00 Jeremy Campbell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $122.00 Andrew Bond Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $168.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Intercontinental Exchange. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Intercontinental Exchange compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Intercontinental Exchange compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Intercontinental Exchange's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Intercontinental Exchange's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Intercontinental Exchange Better

Intercontinental Exchange is a vertically integrated operator of financial exchanges and provides ancillary data products. Though the company is probably best known for its ownership of the New York Stock Exchange, which it acquired in 2013, ICE operates a large derivatives exchange, too. The company's largest commodity futures product is the ICE Brent crude futures contract. In addition to the exchanges business, which is about 56% of net revenue, Intercontinental Exchange has used a series of acquisitions to create its mortgage technology business (15% of net revenue) and fixed-income and data services segment (29% of net revenue).

Intercontinental Exchange: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Intercontinental Exchange's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.76% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Intercontinental Exchange's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.27%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intercontinental Exchange's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

