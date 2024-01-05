Expert Outlook: United Rentals Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of United Rentals URI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $562.75, a high estimate of $650.00, and a low estimate of $485.00. Observing a 13.46% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $496.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of United Rentals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Burlton Exane BNP Paribas Announces Underperform $485.00 - Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $591.00 $494.00 Timothy Thein Citigroup Raises Buy $650.00 $490.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $525.00 $504.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to United Rentals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to United Rentals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Rentals compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Rentals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of United Rentals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of United Rentals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on United Rentals analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Get to Know United Rentals Better

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 17% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinitely long periods.

Understanding the Numbers: United Rentals's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, United Rentals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.4% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: United Rentals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Rentals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.27%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Rentals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.74%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: United Rentals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.