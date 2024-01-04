Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For Avantor

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Avantor AVTR, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Avantor, revealing an average target of $23.94, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.4% increase from the previous average price target of $22.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Avantor among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $26.00 $19.50 Justin Bowers Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $22.00 $20.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $24.00 $21.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Announces Outperform $28.00 - Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $26.00 $23.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $22.00 $24.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $21.00 $25.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $22.50 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Avantor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Avantor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Avantor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Avantor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Avantor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Avantor analyst ratings.

Get to Know Avantor Better

Avantor Inc is involved in providing products and services to biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. The company's offerings include materials and consumables, equipment and instrumentation and services and specialty procurement. Its brand profile consists of NuSil, RANKEM, POCH, BeneSphera, and Macron Fine Chemicals among others. The firm operates in three geographical segments namely Americas, Europe, and AMEA. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Avantor: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Avantor's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.34% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avantor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avantor's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Avantor's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.1. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

