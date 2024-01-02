Navigating 7 Analyst Ratings For Wells Fargo

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Wells Fargo WFC, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Wells Fargo, presenting an average target of $54.58, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $50.00, the current average has increased by 9.16%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Wells Fargo among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $66.00 $54.00 Dick Bove Odeon Capital Announces Buy $56.08 - Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $47.00 $45.00 David Long Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $55.00 $52.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $54.00 $52.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $54.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wells Fargo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wells Fargo compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wells Fargo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Wells Fargo's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Wells Fargo's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Wells Fargo: A Closer Look

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Financial Milestones: Wells Fargo's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Wells Fargo's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Wells Fargo's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.13%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wells Fargo's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wells Fargo's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Wells Fargo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

