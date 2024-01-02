Evaluating Hasbro: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Hasbro HAS underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $65.67, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 14.9% lower than the prior average price target of $77.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hasbro. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Laszczyk Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $52.00 $58.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $78.00 $84.00 Jason Haas B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $53.00 $90.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Buy $60.00 $71.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Buy $71.00 $80.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hasbro. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hasbro. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hasbro compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hasbro compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Hasbro's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hasbro's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hasbro analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hasbro

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering. Ownership stakes in Discovery Family, which offers programming around Hasbro brands, and production capabilities (some of which are set to be divested) from Entertainment One helped bolster Hasbro's multichannel presence. The firm acquired EOne in 2019, bolting on popular family properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, and tied up with Dungeons & Dragons Beyond in 2022, offering the firm access 10 million digital tabletop players.

Hasbro: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Hasbro's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.29%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hasbro's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.38%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hasbro's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.7, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

