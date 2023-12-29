The Analyst Landscape: 8 Takes On Natera

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Natera NTRA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $68.62, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. A decline of 2.9% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Natera among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $64.00 $56.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Announces Buy $70.00 - Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Outperform $87.00 $82.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $68.00 - Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $68.00 $70.00 Elizabeth Garcia UBS Lowers Buy $70.00 $76.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $52.00 $60.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $70.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Natera. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Natera compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Natera's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Natera analyst ratings.

Discovering Natera: A Closer Look

Natera Inc is a diagnostic and research company with proprietary molecular and bioinformatics technology. The company's key product offerings include its Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) which screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus as well as in twin pregnancies, typically with a blood draw from the mother, Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS) to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children, Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test, which detects circulating tumor DNA in patients previously diagnosed with cancer to assess molecular residual disease and monitor for recurrence; and Prospera, to assess organ transplant rejection.

Natera's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Natera's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Natera's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -40.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Natera's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -15.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Natera's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -8.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Natera's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

