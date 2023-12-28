Expert Ratings For Safehold

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Safehold SAFE, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $23.8, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average has decreased by 5.74% from the previous average price target of $25.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Safehold among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $17.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $19.00 $24.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $33.00 $38.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Announces Neutral $19.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Safehold. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Safehold. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Safehold compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Safehold compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Safehold's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Safehold's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Safehold analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Loading... Loading...

Get to Know Safehold Better

Safehold Inc is a REIT that operates its business by acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. Ground leases are long-term contracts between the landlord (the Company) and a tenant or leaseholder. Ground leases generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

Safehold: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Safehold displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Safehold's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -143.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Safehold's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Safehold's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Safehold's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.7.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.