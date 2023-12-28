Assessing MicroStrategy: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for MicroStrategy MSTR, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $675.0, a high estimate of $791.00, and a low estimate of $554.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 18.38% increase from the previous average price target of $570.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of MicroStrategy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $791.00 $670.00 Mark Palmer BTIG Raises Buy $690.00 $560.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $670.00 $554.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $670.00 $554.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $554.00 $513.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MicroStrategy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MicroStrategy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MicroStrategy compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MicroStrategy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for MicroStrategy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MicroStrategy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MicroStrategy analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Discovering MicroStrategy: A Closer Look

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Understanding the Numbers: MicroStrategy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MicroStrategy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.27% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MicroStrategy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -110.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MicroStrategy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -17.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): MicroStrategy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, MicroStrategy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.