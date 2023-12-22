The Latest Analyst Ratings For Citizens Financial Group

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Citizens Financial Group CFG, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Citizens Financial Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $31.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. Observing a 1.61% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $31.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Citizens Financial Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $34.00 $30.00 Ryan Merkel Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $35.00 $31.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $31.00 - Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $26.00 $29.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $31.00 $32.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $32.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Citizens Financial Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Citizens Financial Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Citizens Financial Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Citizens Financial Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Citizens Financial Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Citizens Financial Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Citizens Financial Group analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Unveiling the Story Behind Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Its two primary business segments are consumer banking and commercial banking. Citizens offers a mix of retail and commercial products including capital markets and wealth options. The bank has over 1,000 branches in 14 states, although it is primarily concentrated in the Northeast. It has over $220 billion of total assets.

Citizens Financial Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Citizens Financial Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.49% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Citizens Financial Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.86%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citizens Financial Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.89%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citizens Financial Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Citizens Financial Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.84. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.