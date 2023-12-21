Where Highwoods Props Stands With Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Highwoods Props HIW in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Experiencing a 23.08% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $29.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Highwoods Props among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $18.00 $22.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $28.00 $35.00 Camille Bonnel B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $20.00 $29.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $24.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Highwoods Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Highwoods Props compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Highwoods Props's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Highwoods Props's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Highwoods Props

Highwoods Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, management, and leasing of properties in urban areas throughout the Southern United States. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises office buildings in terms. Highwoods Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from the tenants of its buildings. The majority of this revenue comes from its holdings in the urban markets of Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, and Tampa. These cities also account for the majority of the square footage under the company's ownership. Highwoods Properties' largest customers include the U.S. Government, financial services firms, industrial supply retailers, and healthcare companies.

Breaking Down Highwoods Props's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Highwoods Props's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Highwoods Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Highwoods Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.91%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Highwoods Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.37%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, Highwoods Props faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

