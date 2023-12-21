Evaluating Autodesk: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Autodesk ADSK has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $238.33, along with a high estimate of $265.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.72% lower than the prior average price target of $245.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Autodesk among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $265.00 $250.00 Adam Borg Stifel Maintains Buy $245.00 - Ken Wong Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $240.00 $250.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Lowers Neutral $200.00 $220.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $250.00 $260.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $235.00 $245.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $245.00 $250.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $215.00 $240.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $253.00 - Adam Borg Stifel Maintains Buy $245.00 - Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $253.00 - Stephen Bersey HSBC Announces Hold $214.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Autodesk. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Autodesk compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Autodesk's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Autodesk's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Autodesk: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Autodesk's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Autodesk's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.04%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autodesk's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autodesk's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Autodesk's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.79. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

