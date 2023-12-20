Key Takeaways From SL Green Realty Analyst Ratings

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of SL Green Realty SLG, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $41.8, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average has increased by 0.87% from the previous average price target of $41.44.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SL Green Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $56.00 $47.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Underweight $35.00 $26.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $44.00 $34.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $42.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $41.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $41.00 $46.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $41.00 $42.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $42.00 $47.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $46.00 $48.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Announces Sell $27.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SL Green Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SL Green Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SL Green Realty compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SL Green Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for SL Green Realty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into SL Green Realty's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SL Green Realty analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Unveiling the Story Behind SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 35 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

SL Green Realty's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining SL Green Realty's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.47% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: SL Green Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -13.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SL Green Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.62%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): SL Green Realty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, SL Green Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.